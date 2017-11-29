Cop Cleared of Wrongdoing in Violent Altercation With UM Fan

An altercation between University of Miami fan Bridget Freitas and a Miami-Dade cop at Hard Rock Stadium is going viral.

The Miami-Dade police officer who punched a woman who slapped him during a Miami Hurricanes football game in early November has been cleared of wrongdoing.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said detective Douglas Ross was cleared of wrongdoing over the incident, adding that it conducted a departmental review that fell under its policies.

In the videotaped incident, Ross is seen quickly punching Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse who was charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The police department reviewed the video to make sure proper procedures were followed in the altercation at Hard Rock Stadium during Miami's win on Nov. 4 over Virginia Tech.

According to the arrest report, Freitas had been arguing with other fans and was "using profanity in a loud, boisterous manner" when officers arrived. It said they tried to calm her down and asked her to move to the concourse, but she refused and sat on the steps.

In the 14-second video posted on Twitter, four officers pick up Freitas, who was wearing a green and orange Miami jersey. Three carry her up the steps, with one officer hoisting her torso with his arms under her shoulders and the other two carrying her legs.

With her eyes half-closed, Freitas flails with her open hand at Ross, who is carrying her right leg. She misses the back of his head, but nails him in the face with her backhand.

Ross immediately reacts, hitting her in the head with his right fist, causing her to crumble in the officers' arms as she is carried out of view of the camera.