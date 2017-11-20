Officials from the school sent a notice to students to avoid campus for much of the morning as they continue to investigate the scene.

Early morning events and classes on one Miami-Dade College campus are back on Monday after a suspicious death overnight.

Officers responded to the scene at the school’s Hialeah campus on 1780 West 49th Street after reports that a man jumped from a garage.

While police have not given additional information about the death or their investigation, all students were sent a text from the school advising them to stay away from campus until at least 10 a.m. or they are notified that they can return.

A short time later, the school tweeted that the scene was cleared and class session after 7 a.m. would resume as scheduled.