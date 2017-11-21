Two of music’s most legendary acts will be performing for one night on the same stage inside of Hard Rock Stadium next year.

The Eagles, including three of the original members in Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, will be headlining a 2018 tour that makes its South Florida stop on April 21st, with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band opening the show in front of their hometown crowd.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, December 2nd at 10 a.m., with American Express card members being able to purchase tickets starting Tuesday, November 28th at 10 a.m.

For more information on tickets, click on this link.

The 12 city tour will start on March 14th in Chicago and end July 28th in Philadelphia. In addition to Buffett, who will be opening for four shows during the tour including Orlando the week before their scheduled South Florida stop, James Taylor will open during the final two shows and Chris Stapleton will open for one show in Arlington, TX.