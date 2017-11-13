NBC 6's Julia Bagg shows us how a former Coral Gables officer is using the personal story of raising an autistic child to help department better deal with members of the community. (Published 3 hours ago)

The love of one local father and former police officer is propelling him beyond the call of duty for his son – and teaching current officers skills that really hit home.

For Bart Barta, teaching about autism is personal. Barta's 13 year old son Daniel was diagnosed with autism ten years ago – something that one out of every 68 kids in the United States is diagnosed with.

"The whole trajectory of our family life completely changed because now our focus was on getting Daniel the therapies that he really needed,” the former Coral Gables officer and retired commander said.

Barta has provided special autism training for more than five thousand officers from South Florida to Tennessee. His motivation is simple.

"I want Daniel to be safe, I want other people with autism to be safe if they come in contact with a law enforcement officer,” Barta said.

Last year, a 23 year old man with autism wandered from his group home. In an encounter with North Miami officers, police shot his caretaker, Charles Kinsey. Kinsey was wounded in the leg, and survived.

"After that incident occurred in North Miami, I was contacted by the police department and asked if I could come and provide training to their officers and I did,” said Barta.

Barta says he trained their whole department, teaching officers to recognize and respond to someone with autism. Barta says those who don’t receive training are going to think they are seeing something that they are not in fact seeing. He knows this because he sees it with his son.

"When Daniel gets nervous or he gets anxious, he may have difficulty communicating effectively,” Barta said. "If you ask a person with autism where do you live, they may tell the officer, in a house, and then the officer might think that the person is being a smart Alec, in fact the person is not, because that's literally what they heard"

Barta said the most important thinks is understand and acceptance – and it's a mission that makes Daniel proud of his dad.

"It (the training) helps, you know,” Daniel said. “He had his job for a long time and that he's able to accomplish it."

This October, a new state law was enacted requiring the same training Barta is doing for all law enforcement officers in the state of Florida.