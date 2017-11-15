One guest at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood bet $3 at a slot machine and won a $2.3 million jackpot just in time for the holiday season.

The "lucky guest" won the jackpot on Scientific Games’ “Twin Fire Featuring Quick Hit and Hot Spot" machine on Tuesday.

"The guest was playing the penny machine and had wagered a $3 bet before the jackpot was won," the casino said in a statement. "The jackpot marks the highest payout in the Hollywood casino’s history. The guest requested to remain anonymous."

The casino described the winner as a loyal guest who frequents the establishment with family.

“I feel I’m always luckier here than I am in Las Vegas, and now I can certainly say that," the guest said in a statement.