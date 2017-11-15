NBC 6's Melissa Adan takes us inside Books and Books as they open new locations across Miami-Dade County in an effort to keep South Florida reading.

In a time when it seems more and more brick and mortar stores are going out of business – with an 11 percent drop in sales over the past year according to the U.S. Census Bureau – one iconic South Florida book store is going in a different direction.

Books & Books, a Coral Gables treasure for decades, opened a pop up location in Pinecrest six months ago that will now be staying for good, located in the Suniland shops along South Dixie Highway.

We've got something for everyone here,” said store manager Elizabeth Solar. “The internet isn't a place, so people come to book stores to have a place.”

The chain isn't stopping there, as they are opening up another location in Coconut Grove on Main Highway. It will also be a pop up but the plan is for it stay.

“We've been extremely welcomed to the neighborhood here in Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay, South Miami, Homestead and Kendall,” Solar said.

As Books & Books business continues to grow, it's argued that some of your favorite classics alongside new delights and gifts are better purchased in person.

Every Saturday, we have children story time and we started getting some regular families coming,” said Solar. “It's good for the parents good for the kids. (It’s) just a place for them to come and relax and start their kids reading.”

The Pinecrest location will hold their official grand opening December 3rd, with events benefiting those in need in Puerto Rico