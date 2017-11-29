Job Portal Hopes to Connect Puerto Rico, Other Island Evacuees With Employers - NBC 6 South Florida
    An employment portal, LatinoJobsOnline.com, has launched with a focus on connecting Puerto Ricans and others affected by Hurricane Maria and Irma with jobs.

    The LatinoJobsOnline.com website aims to help "address the unique challenges and opportunities" evacuees who left Puerto Rico and other surrounding Caribbean islands face as they transition into life in the continental United States.

    "By becoming a connection between these job seekers, who in large numbers are experienced and educated citizens, we hope to help provide them the opportunity to secure employment during this transition," the website's About page reads. "We feel it is also our duty as private organizations to support our community by leveraging the new talent pool of employable evacuees and help avert a potential humanitarian crisis in our region."

    In the website, employers can post job listings and job-seekers can go through the job catalog by searching with keywords and other tools such as location.

    Florida officials estimate up to 250,000 people from Puerto Rico will relocate to the state.

