Joe Carollo Wins Miami Commission District 3 Seat in Run-Off

Longtime politician Joe Carollo has defeated Alfonso Leon in the run-off election to replace outgoing Miami-Dade District 3 Commissioner Frank Carollo.
Carollo – nicknamed "Crazy Joe" – defeated Leon with 52 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Voter turnout was about 15 percent: a total of 4,565 people voted out of a registered 30,338.
Carollo, a Republican born in Cuba, previously served as mayor of Miami and as Doral's city manager.
Prior to the run-off, Carollo, who is Frank Carollo's brother, accused Leon of voter fraud.
Published 2 hours ago