Joe Carollo Wins Miami Commission District 3 Seat in Run-Off - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Joe Carollo Wins Miami Commission District 3 Seat in Run-Off

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The fight for the seat in Miami Commission District No. 3 is heating up as one candidate is accusing another of voter fraud ahead of a runoff vote scheduled later in November. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017)

    Longtime politician Joe Carollo has defeated Alfonso Leon in the run-off election to replace outgoing Miami-Dade District 3 Commissioner Frank Carollo.

    Carollo – nicknamed "Crazy Joe" – defeated Leon with 52 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Voter turnout was about 15 percent: a total of 4,565 people voted out of a registered 30,338.

    Carollo, a Republican born in Cuba, previously served as mayor of Miami and as Doral's city manager.

    Prior to the run-off, Carollo, who is Frank Carollo's brother, accused Leon of voter fraud.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices