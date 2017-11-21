Joe Carollo Wins Miami Commission District 3 Seat in Run-Off

The fight for the seat in Miami Commission District No. 3 is heating up as one candidate is accusing another of voter fraud ahead of a runoff vote scheduled later in November. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.

Longtime politician Joe Carollo has defeated Alfonso Leon in the run-off election to replace outgoing Miami-Dade District 3 Commissioner Frank Carollo.

Carollo – nicknamed "Crazy Joe" – defeated Leon with 52 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Voter turnout was about 15 percent: a total of 4,565 people voted out of a registered 30,338.

Carollo, a Republican born in Cuba, previously served as mayor of Miami and as Doral's city manager.

Prior to the run-off, Carollo, who is Frank Carollo's brother, accused Leon of voter fraud.