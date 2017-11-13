Marlins Expected to Have Busy Week at GM Meetings

The group, led by former MLB star Derek Jeter, spoke for the first time since they deal was approved to buy the team last week. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017)

The Miami Marlins could begin talks of a roster overhaul at the annual general manager meetings this week.

Giancarlo Stanton is expected to be the most discussed player at the meetings, but Miami has several other names that could draw interest. With a much-rumored payroll purge on the way, the Marlins could lay the foundation for multiple pivotal trades. While deals are normally not finalized at these meetings, there is a possibility for quick progress.

With all 30 general managers in one building, teams have the ability to shop players and create bidding wars easily. With several coveted assets, Miami figures to remain busy all week. In addition to shedding salary this off-season, Miami will try and improve a depleted farm system. With some of the talent on the roster, the Marlins should be able accomplish both goals.

In recent days, there have been multiple clubs linked to Stanton. The St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies have all been mentioned as potential landing spots. Besides working out a trade, the Marlins will need Stanton to sign off on any deal. The slugger has a full no-trade clause and he may have a preference to play on one of the coasts.

Stanton's contract has $295 million remaining on it, which could limit the amount of interested teams. It is highly likely that Miami will have to include money in any trade involving Stanton and the return could be limited. While a player like Stanton would traditionally bring back top prospects, his contract is considered somewhat of a liability. There is a lot of risk in the deal, despite Stanton's monster 2017 season.

Besides Stanton, the Marlins could look to move players such as Dee Gordon and Martin Prado. Gordon could be an attractive asset for teams, but Prado would be tougher to deal. Prado has a lot of money remaining on his contract and is coming off an injury-plagued season. Miami would likely have to offset some of Prado's salary in a trade. Gordon could possibly bring back some minor league talent, if the Marlins decide to move the speedy second baseman.

While nothing can be counted out, players such as Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, J.T. Realmuto and Justin Bour are expected to remain in Miami. A combination of team-friendly contracts and a desire to compete should keep the talented core at Marlins Park. Building around these players without Stanton in the mix would be a challenge, but Miami could be positioned for better financial sustainability in the long term.

The GM meetings will take place from November 13-16 in Orlando.