Miami Artists Bypass Wynwood and Set Up Shop in Liberty City

Artists are working to revitalize Liberty City with the power of art. NBC 6's Michael Spears reports.

Art Basel is a few weeks away and this year some artists will be venturing outside of areas like Wynwood and into a South Florida neighborhood not known for its art scene.

“We’re trying to make like a Renaissance for this area and bring it to flourish as it was then,” said Orly Kadosh.

Orly Kadosh and several business partners opened ArtHood 56 last summer in Liberty City in what used to be a mosque; 15 studios, a gallery and artists from all walks of life under one roof on NW 7th Avenue at 56th street.

“Photographers, fine arts artists, a fashion designer, hair stylist,” said Kadosh.

It’s one of the newest creative spaces in the city, roughly two miles northwest of Wynwood.

“When you drive by, you see the building; it’s not interesting, nothing appealing about this space and you see the neighborhood and you say 'ok, what’s going on?’ And they were a little afraid of the area,” said Kadosh. “But when they came, once they got into the building their reaction was totally, totally different.”

Kadosh said within a few months of opening all but two of ArtHood 56’s studios were rented.

“It’s a different view of liberty city,” said Merline Labissiere, a fashion designer who competed on the reality TV show Project Runway.

Labissiere now rents studio space in ArtHood 56 to grow her business.

“Of course every artist starts in Wynwood,” said Labissiere. “Then we see the Wynwood prices and we’re like, wait a minute."

She admits some clients have been skeptical.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, Liberty City?’ You know, but when they come and get to see how Liberty City can be beautiful,” said Labissiere.

Orly Kadosh sees this area as Miami’s next arts hotspot.

“It’s a very interesting because…NW 7th Ave used to be, back in the 60s, the main road,” said Kadosh.

It’s a vision that could be years away, but then again, Miami is nicknamed the Magic City for a reason.

“I think is special because it’s underground and it’s still raw,” said Labissiere. “I think that’s where magic happens.

Kadosh said she owns two more buildings in the area and already has plans to turn one of them into lofts and more creative space.

ArtHood 56 will hold its official grand opening ceremony on November 30th.