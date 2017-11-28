The University of Miami Hurricanes moved down to the seventh position in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.
The 'Canes dropped down after a 24-14 loss to the unranked Pittsburgh Panthers, which ended Miami's 15-game win streak.
The top four, in descending order, are Clemson, Auburn, Wisconsin and Oklahoma.
Miami faces Clemson on Saturday. The hope for Miami is that a win against Clemson could earn them a top four spot once again.
After leading the Miami Hurricanes to their first 10 win regular season in over a decade, head coach Mark Richt was named the top coach in the ACC on Tuesday.
Published 2 hours ago