Clemson University, Auburn University, the University of Wisconsin - Madison and the University of Oklahoma could head to the College Football Playoff if they can maintain their position in the top four.

The University of Miami Hurricanes moved down to the seventh position in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.

The 'Canes dropped down after a 24-14 loss to the unranked Pittsburgh Panthers, which ended Miami's 15-game win streak.

The top four, in descending order, are Clemson, Auburn, Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

Miami faces Clemson on Saturday. The hope for Miami is that a win against Clemson could earn them a top four spot once again.

After leading the Miami Hurricanes to their first 10 win regular season in over a decade, head coach Mark Richt was named the top coach in the ACC on Tuesday.