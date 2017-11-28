Missing Florida Teen Believed to Be With Soccer Coach - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Missing Florida Teen Believed to Be With Soccer Coach

Missing child alert issued for Caitlyn Frisina, believed to be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Missing Florida Teen Believed to Be With Soccer Coach
    Columbia County Sheriff's Office
    Caitlyn Frisina and Rian Rodriguez

    Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old Florida girl who may be with a man who was a coach at her high school.

    Caitlyn Frisina is believed to have left her home of her own accord and may be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday.

    Frisina left behind her phone, which she fully erased, authorities said. She also withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Mary's, Georgia, on Sunday.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday issued a missing child alert for Frisina, who was last seen in Lake City. Authorities say she and Rodriguez may be in a 2001 red Mercury Sable with Florida tag Z04CSC.

    Rodriguez was the head boys' soccer coach at Fort White High School for the Columbia County School District, NBC affiliate WTLV reported. The District released a letter stating that Rodriguez has been suspended pending the investigation.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 386-719-2005 or 911.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices