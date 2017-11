No one was hurt on the American Airlines flight from Mexico City after it struck a bird, which got stuck on the front of the plane.

An American Airlines flight landing at Miami International Airport got an additional passenger when it struck a bird Tuesday.

The bird hit the nose of Flight 1498 around 11 a.m. as the plane was about to land. No one was hurt on board the flight and the plane taxied to the gate like normal, allowing all passengers and crew to get off.

Maintenance crews took the plane out of service to examine the area of impact before allowing it to resume flights.