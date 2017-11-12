Preview of The Week Ahead: 11/12 - 11/18

From art shows with a cause to NASCAR on the streets, there’s plenty happening in South Florida over the next few days. Here’s a preview of the week ahead:

Zogby to be Sworn In: On Monday, Carl Zogby will be sworn in as Hialeah’s newest city council member. Zogby won his seat in last week’s election. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Zogby served as the city’s public information officer for several years.

Ft. Lauderdale Looks to Lower Homeless Population: On Tuesday, officials in Ft. Lauderdale will hold an informational meeting to work on the city’s rising number of homeless. City officials are inviting business owners, local leaders and members of the community to discuss a way to lower the number of homeless in the area.

Hollywood to Discuss Street Name Changes: On Wednesday, the city of Hollywood will meet once again to discuss the names of city streets. At the top of the agenda is the possible removal of street names that may be seen as racially insensitive. Earlier this year, the city council voted to remove street names named after confederate leaders.

Miami-Dade College President to be Honored: Thursday is expected to be a big day for Miami-Dade College’s President, Eduardo Padron. The University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Community Partnership Center will honor Dr. Padron with a lifetime achievement award for his decades of public service to higher education.

Haitian Art Festival in Wynwood: A special art festival is kicking off Friday evening in Wynwood. Angels of Haiti will bring together dozens of Haitian artists to show off the beauty of the island and its people in an effort to bring more relief to the island battered by natural disasters over the past decade.

NASCAR Arrives in Homestead: On Sunday afternoon, the sights and sounds of NASCAR racing will roll into the Homestead Miami Speedway. Events are planned all week at the track with practice runs, special car shows, and even pit walks before the engines roar to life for the race for the NASCAR Championship on Sunday. If you can’t make it down to Homestead, remember you can catch the race on NBC 6.

