Protest Group Gathers Outside Monkey Jungle Over Alleged Animal Abuse

An ex-employee who alleges that Monkey Jungle is holding animals in poor conditions is speaking out. NBC 6's Michael Spears reports.

A group of protesters lined up outside Monkey Jungle Sunday, weeks after a former employee accused the South Miami-Dade attraction abusing its animals.

Monkey Jungle, located in southern Miami-Dade County, is a wildlife park home to hundreds of animals, including monkeys, apes and birds.

Earlier this month, Melanie Lustig said she topped working at the establishment "because the conditions, in general, were abysmal ... for all the animals. The animal care never really came first there.”

Lustig said she posted pictures online to show the deplorable conditions in which the animals live.

The Animal Rights Foundation of Florida has filed a complaint with the USDA calling for an investigation into “apparent violations” of the Animal Welfare Act. Inspection reports dating back to 2015 show no “non-compliant” violations.

