South Florida’s first small-format Target store will be coming to Miami Beach in spring 2019, according to a news release.

Small-format Target stores are part of the retailer’s strategy to reach local customers, tourists and guests who want a quick “grab-and-go” shopping experience. The new store will also expand upon Target’s online-ordering and pick-up services. When you make a purchase online, orders are typically ready for pick-up within an hour, the statement read.

In Miami Beach, residents can find the new Target store at the BLVD at Lenox mixed-use development. The store -- which will measure 32,900-square-feet --will sell apparel, swimming/beach gear, home and décor essentials, health and beauty products and a selection of grocery items, including fresh produce, snacks and meal solutions.

“We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and serving guests in the Miami Beach community, offering them a convenient, inspiring shopping experience as well as a pickup point for online orders,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president of Target Properties.

Target plans to open more than 130 small-format stores by the end of 2019. Right now, 11 small format Target stores are located in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.



