A shirtless Florida man stole a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's car and led a chase reaching nearly 150 mph on the Turnpike.

Shane Jensen – a 22-year-old Largo resident – is accused of stealing the FHP vehicle on May 2. The incident began when a trooper noticed a shirtless man who appeared to need medical assistance on the side of Florida's Turnpike, FHP said.

The trooper spoke with him for a few minutes and then went to speak to a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger, video released Friday shows.

At that moment, the suspect saw an opportunity, according to investigators. He jumped behind the wheel and drove away quickly as the trooper yelled commands he ignored, video shows.

About ten minutes later, troopers set a roadblock, stifling traffic further down the Turnpike, WESH reports

Stuck in gridlock, three law enforcement officers approached the stolen cruiser with guns drawn.

One tried opening the passenger-side door. The driver accelerated through the road shoulder to escape, video shows. He came across the roadblock and made a U-turn.

Dashboard cameras show the car thief weaving through traffic at 120 miles per hour while troopers chased him from behind. At one point, the vehicle reached 149 mph.

The driver would eventually run over a spike strip – swerving to a stop. He left the vehicle, hopped over the highway's median and ran into a wooded area through oncoming traffic.

Jensen was arrested in the wooded area, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.