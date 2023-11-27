A cold front is coming to South Florida. Here's how cold it will get, and when

South Florida was once again the envy of the nation weather-wise as Monday brought terrific conditions ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures Monday morning bottomed out around 72 in Miami versus 39 in Houston, 33 in Dallas, 29 in Seattle, 24 in Chicago, 14 in Denver and 12 in Minneapolis.

I could go on and on but that would be rubbing it in.

South #Florida and #Miami are once again the envy of the nation this morning! A front will brings some 60s our way for the next few mornings. I think we can get through this! Ha! @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/ve67LQfMAr — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) November 27, 2023

To be fair, a front will push through South Florida on Monday but we are still likely to get into the low 80s while easily half of the country never gets out of the teens, 20s, 30s and 40s.

As for our front, you’ll notice changes as early as Monday afternoon. The front will barrel through and push early afternoon 80s into the 70s by late in the day.

A cool north breeze will continue for a couple mornings, bringing widespread mid-60s to the area into Thursday.

So as the rest of the country will moderate a bit on Tuesday, South Florida goes the other way. Even still, the mercury will top out around 77 in the Magic City, which could once again be the warmest in the nation.

The Desert Southwest may beg to differ with highs forecast to push into the mid-70s. It’s too close to call at this point.

Oh, and we expect more lake effect snow across the Midwest.

This is a great time of the year to be in South Florida.