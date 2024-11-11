A ‘cold front' is on its way to Florida. Here's when it will get here and what changes are expected

You may have heard that we have a cold front on the way.

Well, we do, but this cold front is basically dropping our very warm and humid temperatures back to where we should be for this time of the year.

And when we say warm, we mean it.

Your Veterans Day forecast is calling for highs in the upper-80s, with humidity. In fact, we may set records.

The current record high in Fort Lauderdale today is 90 and in Miami its 89.

Morning temperatures have been running warm as well.

We’ve been locked into the mid-upper-70s with at least another day or two of those expected.

But let’s get back to the “cold” front.

It’s set to arrive on Wednesday, and you’ll notice the humidity drop right away.

Afternoon highs will top out in the low-80s with morning temperatures back to the low-70s by the end of the week. We may even see an additional front Friday into Saturday.

This could bring morning upper-60s by the weekend!