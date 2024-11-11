Weather Forecast

A ‘cold front' is on its way to Florida. Here's when it will get here and what changes are expected

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

You may have heard that we have a cold front on the way.

Well, we do, but this cold front is basically dropping our very warm and humid temperatures back to where we should be for this time of the year.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

And when we say warm, we mean it.

Your Veterans Day forecast is calling for highs in the upper-80s, with humidity. In fact, we may set records.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The current record high in Fort Lauderdale today is 90 and in Miami its 89.  

Morning temperatures have been running warm as well.

We’ve been locked into the mid-upper-70s with at least another day or two of those expected.

Local

Florida City 1 hour ago

1 man dead after fight ends in shooting in Florida City

Disney 2 hours ago

Cruise ship rescues 4 from disabled catamaran hundreds of miles off Bermuda, officials say

But let’s get back to the “cold” front.

It’s set to arrive on Wednesday, and you’ll notice the humidity drop right away.

Afternoon highs will top out in the low-80s with morning temperatures back to the low-70s by the end of the week. We may even see an additional front Friday into Saturday.

This could bring morning upper-60s by the weekend!

This article tagged under:

Weather Forecast
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us