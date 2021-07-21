A Dozen Artists Paint What's Thought to be Largest Cuban Flag in Wynwood

The mural is thought to be the largest Cuban flag that’s been painted in the country – and you can find it right here in Wynwood. It’s a symbol of solidarity from Miami to the people of Cuba.

It stands 30 feet tall and 140 feet wide — along the graffiti-filled walls in the heart of Wynwood, you’ll find this Cuban flag is hard to miss.

“It took about three or four days. There was about 12 of us painting this wall. Using lifts, ladders paint sprayers we were just going in,” said Ivan Roque, one of the artists who spend this past weekend on 24th Street finishing the project.

It started out with an idea by the Gallera Collective, then Mana Public Arts donated the space, and a local café Sanguiwch de Miami donated the paint.

“We feel like the flag captures not only the spirit of Cuba the history and the people,” said Roque. “A message of freedom, hope and liberation.”

As South Florida reckons with the pain and suffering felt back in Cuba, this group of artists wanted to find a way to show their support.

As they worked to finish the project over the weekend, the artists were tired and struggling to get across the finish line, a random stranger walking by stopped and started playing the trumpet.

“One of the biggest things that pushed us through, this guy comes out of nowhere with a trumpet and he just plays the Cuban national anthem,” said Roque.

Motivated by that – the group finished painting the flag - strangers standing together – to let Cuba know they’re not alone.