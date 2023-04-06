AAA, FTX or Miami-Dade Arena? Breaking Down What We've Called Newly Named Kaseya Center

In what has become the revolving door of names on the downtown Miami arena that is home of the NBA's Miami Heat, there is now a new one: the Kaseya Center.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners voted unanimously to rename the Miami-Dade Arena, which the building has been called since cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last November and the county terminated its agreement.

The building will now be named after the software and IT management company based in Brickell as part of a 17-year, $117.37 million lease agreement.

Here's a complete breakdown of all the names the arena at 601 Biscayne Boulevard has been called since opening less than 25 years ago.

American Airlines Arena (1999-2021)

The arena - which opened to replace the original home of the Heat blocks away named the Miami Arena - welcomed fans on December 31, 199 with the team playing its first game there two days later. The airline, which as a hub at Miami International Airport, became the title sponsor and even had a giant aircraft painted on the roof.

The arena was a center of entertainment in downtown, hosting concerts and championship basketball. For 10 years, NBC6 had studios on the east side of the arena after moving its main studios to our current location in Miramar.

In September 2019, it was reported the airline would not renew its deal. Despite the contract ending on New Year's Day 2020, it would still be called the American Airlines Arena with decals taken off the basketball court and outside before the start of the 2020-2021 season.

Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: In an aerial view, the FTX Arena, which the Miami Heat call home on November 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Fallout continues after the cryptocurrency firm FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are ending their arena naming rights deal with the company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FTX Arena (2021-2023)

In March 2021, the cryptocurrency company FTX signed a multi-year deal to become the new name on the arena. The deal also included money going into a program for Miami-Dade County to curb gun violence in the area.

However, in November 2022 the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with its founder Sam Bankman-Fried being arrested one month later in the Bahamas following an indictment on charges including wire fraud, securities fraud and violating campaign finance laws.

Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 01: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter of the game at Miami-Dade Arena on April 01, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade Arena (2023)

The arena was renamed on January 12 after the termination of the deal, with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announcing all FTX branding would be removed and the search for a new sponsor had begun.