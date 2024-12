An accident on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County closed all northbound lanes at State Road 924 and Northwest 119th Street on Friday morning.

Traffic camera video shows long lines of vehicles and emergency crews working in the area at around 10:35 a.m.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the back up and emergency response.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.