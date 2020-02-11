Active Search for Infant Missing After Triple Murder Ends: Miami-Dade Police

Miami-Dade Police are no longer actively searching for a missing infant boy whose father was found dead in an apparent suicide after three family members were murdered in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies have been searching for little Andrew Caballeiro since an Amber Alert was issued for him late last month but officials said Tuesday that unless there's a lead to follow the active search has ended.

Authorities believe the newborn was abducted by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead on Jan. 29 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling from Miami-Dade to Pasco County. The Amber Alert was issued earlier that day after a family member discovered three women, including the baby's mother, 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, grandmother, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and great-grandmother, 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez, shot to death at a home in Redland.

The three women were laid to rest after a funeral last week, with family members coming from Cuba to attend.

A private investigator hired by the family said last week that they were still tracing the possible route Caballeiro took to Pasco County from South Florida. Miami-Dade Police have been leading the official investigation.