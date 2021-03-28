Everglades National Park

Suspect in Custody After Shooting at Park Rangers in the Everglades: Officials

By NBC 6

Officials located a suspect they said shot at park rangers in Everglades National Park Sunday night.

According to a tweet, a 33-year-old male suspect reportedly fired at park rangers unprovoked, though no injuries were reported.

The park's main park road, SR 9336, was closed for public safety, and Flamingo residents were advised to shelter in place.

State, federal and local authorities are collaborated to locate the suspect. No further information was immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

