Agencies seek to identify long tubular object found by snorkeler in water near Palm Beach

Palm Beach police, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Navy along with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue are working to determine exactly what the tube is.

A joint operation is underway in one South Florida county to answer a simple question: what is the long, green tubular object that was found in the water by a snorkeler earlier this week.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a snorkeler reported the object was found in nearly10 feet of water in the ocean near the 600 block of North County Road in Palm Beach.

Authorities first identified it as a a non-explosive U.S. training missile, but that has not been confirmed. It was later removed and disposed of.

There were no hazards or dangers to the public, police said.

