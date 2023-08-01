Aggressive bull shark attacks fishing boat in South Florida

A scary encounter aboard a South Florida fishing boat was caught on camera.

Drone footage captured the moment an aggressive bull shark began attacking a fishing boat in South Florida.

Video shows the bull shark sloshing in the water and then violently ramming the boat in Palm Beach, leaving the engine with extensive damage and everyone onboard shocked.

"All of a sudden something switched in the shark's brain and he went into full attack mode," said one of the men on the boat.

"I didn't think a shark could actually shake the boat like that," said another passenger. "Are you kidding me? This is like a ride from Universal Studios."

While the video has been compared to the scene from the movie 'Jaws,' no one aboard this fishing boat was hurt.