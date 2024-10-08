Air travel

Florida airports close and flights are cancelled due to Hurricane Milton

Several airports are asking travelers to check directly with airlines to ensure that flights have not been canceled before arriving at the airport.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several airports have closed and will not reopen until safe to do.

They are asking travelers to check directly with airlines to ensure that flights have not been canceled before arriving at the airport.

West and central Florida

Tampa International Airport (TPA) is closed and will reopen when safe to do so. It is not a hurricane shelter.

St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) will close after its last flight departs on Tuesday and all flights have been cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) is open Tuesday until 4 p.m., but many flights have already been canceled, it announced.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is open Tuesday but will close on Wednesday.

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), in Fort Myers, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

South Florida

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) says it's continuing to monitor Milton and is currently open and operational. "However, airlines have canceled flights to key storm-affected areas," it said in a post on X.

Miami International Airport (MIA) remains open and is "committed to ensuring your travel plans go smoothly." Flights may also be cancelled there.

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is currently open and operational. 

Key West International Airport (EYW) is open and operating as usual. Please monitor your flight itinerary, plan accordingly and contact your airline regarding any changes.

