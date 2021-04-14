Alert Issued for Teen Girl Missing Near Tallahassee

Officials are searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen Tuesday near Tallahassee.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the missing child alert for 13-year-old Nevaeh Kenyon, who was last seen in a neighborhood northeast of the city.

Kenyon is 5’5” tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white tennis shoes and has glasses and pierced ears. She may be carrying a light pink backpack with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call FDLE or the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 850-606-5800.