Alexander brothers' criminal allegations echo string of lawsuits filed by different women

The criminal allegations made Wednesday against Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander echo a string of civil lawsuits brought by women who tell similar stories of sexual attacks.

NBC6 Investigates found at least four civil lawsuits in which different women share a similar experience — some alleging they were drugged and raped. Some accounts date back more than a decade.

Alon reportedly works for the family’s private security firm. Tal and Oren are celebrities in the world of high-end real estate.

The brothers, who own several properties in Miami Beach, have made headlines for splashy sales in South Florida and New York, including a record-breaking property sold for nearly $240 million.

Some of the lawsuits claim the brothers attacked women together. One complaint described a group assault from 2012, saying, “Oren, who had planned the whole event, sat and watched as the woman was raped by his brothers (Alon and Tal)."

Oren is named in all four of the lawsuits, Alon in three, and Tal is named in one of those complaints. The brothers, through attorneys, have previously denied the accusations, writing in court filings that one of the women “attempts to use the court system to pursue fabricated allegations for financial gain.” The civil cases are pending.

Joel Denaro, who is representing the brothers in the criminal cases, declined to comment about the charges Wednesday afternoon.

Details about the brother’s past in Miami are outlined by prosecutors in a letter to the judge — saying investigators “have interviewed multiple women who report being raped by at least one of the Alexander brothers in high school in the early 2000s…” some of them claiming they were “raped by groups of boys,” including the brothers.

Prosecutors went on to say the Alexander brothers “have sexually assaulted, trafficked and forcibly raped dozens of women.”