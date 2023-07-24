Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez has served Miami-Dade for nearly 30 years. Here's a recap of his career

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez is in critical, but stable condition after he was hospitalized Sunday night after being seriously hurt in the Tampa area, officials said.

The Miami Herald is reporting that the 52-year-old police director shot himself, however NBC6 has not independently confirmed that information.

According to MDPD, Ramirez is out of surgery in Tampa and remains in critical but stable condition.

Earlier this year, Ramirez had announced he would run for sheriff in 2024 to try to keep his position as head of the police department.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to his biography in sheriff’s campaign literature, Ramirez was raised by grandparents who fled the Castro regime and working-class parents in Hialeah.

In 1995, after marrying his high school sweetheart and graduating from the University of Miami, Freddy joined the Miami-Dade Police Department as a beat cop.

He then rose through the ranks working every beat from criminal and special investigations, to homicide, robbery, special victims, agriculture, street violence task force, among others.

In 2020, he became police director under then-Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. He then worked his way up from patrol duty to deputy director after working at the side of former Director Juan Perez, before he was named top cop.