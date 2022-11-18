‘All It Takes Is Love': Families Celebrate Finalizing Adoptions in Miami-Dade

More than 30 kids from Miami-Dade County now have forever families.

There was a celebration Friday at the Miami Children's Museum to finalize the adoptions. Many people at the event said it was just a legal way of showing the love the foster family already have for their kids.

One family at the event had already gone through the adoption time five times, and they’re inspiring others to adopt.

“All it takes is love, kindness and God,” said Rubie Delaughter King, who is finalizing the adoption of her fifth kid.

Rihanna Nevaeh King, who’s nine months old, is now part of the King family, forever.

For most families, one adoption is a big deal — but for the Kings, this would be their fifth time going through the process.

“I’ll be sitting at my desk, I get a phone call from DCF,” King said. "'Hey, a birth mom had a baby.’ Of course. I'll text my husband. ‘Baby, what should I do?’ He say, ‘Well, you know, I know your heart. I know what you're going to do.’ And, you know, within two days I'm picking up a baby from the hospital.”

The families say there’s a sense of relief and joy, which is shared by the judges involved in the legal process.

“It's such a pleasure to be part of a process where a loving family comes together and they're legally together forever,” said Judge Jason Emilios Dimitris, from the Miami-Dade circuit court. “It's very, very, it's very humbling. And it's really a wonderful feeling to be part of something that's so special.”

November is National Adoption Month and a time to raise awareness of the more than 125,000 kids waiting to be adopted in the United States.

“All you can do is work, provide for the kids, and hope for the best,” said Ronald King, Rubie’s husband. “So right now, this is the best part right now.”

For more ways how you can help foster kids through Citrus Family Care Network, click here.