Alleged Drug Dealer Facing Murder Charge in Florida Keys Fentanyl Overdose Death

A woman accused of dealing the drugs that led to the overdose death of another woman in the Florida Keys is facing a murder charge, authorities said.

Alexis Joy Sather, 23, was arrested Wednesday for selling the fentanyl that killed 53-year-old Amanda Roberts, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Roberts was found dead at her home on Grassy Key on September 2, 2022.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Alexis Joy Sather

The medical examiner's office determined the cause of her death to be a fentanyl and diazepam overdose.

Investigators discovered Sather, of Marathon, sold Roberts the fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

Sather was already in jail Wednesday on other drug-related charges when she was additionally charged with Roberts’ death, officials said.

Officials said it's the third time in the past year the sheriff's office had arrested a drug dealer in connection with an overdose death.

"I hope this message is very clear; quit selling this poison in our community, it is ruining lives and killing people," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "If you sell these drugs and someone dies, we will pursue murder charges against you."