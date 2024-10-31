Crime and Courts

Alleged serial mail thief targeted businesses across South Florida: Police

Marcos Antonio Nuviola-Rodriguez is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after police say he confessed to stealing mail from a number of businesses across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Marcos Antonio Nuviola-Rodriguez, 28, stood before a Miami-Dade County judge facing several counts of burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft before then being booked in Broward County on additional charges.  

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

According to arrest reports, Rodriguez targeted several businesses along Ponce De Leon Boulevard and Alcazar Boulevard dating back to April. Investigators say surveillance video captured the suspect in the act. 

In the video, you can see the person using what appears to be a metal tool and sifting through the black mailboxes mounted on the wall. 

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

According to Sgt. Michelle Christensen of the Coral Gables Police Department, the suspect would commit fraud, sometimes cashing the checks he found and sometimes selling them. 

Prosecutors filed the first case on Oct.19. 

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us