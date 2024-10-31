Alleged serial mail thief targeted businesses across South Florida: Police

A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after police say he confessed to stealing mail from a number of businesses across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Marcos Antonio Nuviola-Rodriguez, 28, stood before a Miami-Dade County judge facing several counts of burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft before then being booked in Broward County on additional charges.

According to arrest reports, Rodriguez targeted several businesses along Ponce De Leon Boulevard and Alcazar Boulevard dating back to April. Investigators say surveillance video captured the suspect in the act.

In the video, you can see the person using what appears to be a metal tool and sifting through the black mailboxes mounted on the wall.

According to Sgt. Michelle Christensen of the Coral Gables Police Department, the suspect would commit fraud, sometimes cashing the checks he found and sometimes selling them.

Prosecutors filed the first case on Oct.19.