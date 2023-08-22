Alleged victim takes stand in ex-Hialeah officer's homeless beating trial

A homeless man who was allegedly abducted and beaten by a pair of Hialeah Police officers took the stand Tuesday at the trial for one of the ex-cops.
Former officer Rafael Otano is charged with kidnapping and battery during the Dec. 17, 2022 incident involving Jose Ortega-Gutierrez.
A second former officer, Lorenzo Orfila, is also charged in the incident but will be tried separately.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Ortega-Gutierrez took the stand Tuesday during Day 2 of Otano's trial to describe the events leading up to the alleged beating.
"I go by some officers, they station their vehicles in front of the [location]," Ortega-Gutierrez testified in Spanish through an interpreter. "They approach me on foot and they get me out of the store or tent."
The officers had responded to calls that Ortega-Gutierrez had been disturbing the peace. Surveillance video showed officers escorting a handcuffed Ortega-Guitterez in the parking lot of a Hialeah shopping center, and placing him in a police cruiser.
Local
But instead of being arrested and taken to jail, Ortega-Gutierrez said he was kidnapped.
"They told me 'we’re going to take you for a ride' and the ride was that they took me over there to beat me up, they left me there as if I was dead and they took off and they left," he said.
A video from after the incident showed Ortega-Gutierrez with a laceration on the top of his head, his face swollen and bruised, and his clothes torn.
"They took me out. They tossed me head-first on the floor. And they started hitting me and they were hitting me while I was handcuffed," he testified.
Otano's defense tried to discredit Ortega-Gutierrez as a criminal with a history of lying.
Otano's attorney, Michael Pizzi, insisted Otano wasn't there during the arrest of Ortega-Gutierrez, blaming a faulty GPS system that allegedly shows the path to a remote area where Ortega-Gutierrez was allegedly beaten.
Both officers were fired after the charges were filed against them earlier this year.
Ortega-Gutierrez was expected to be back on the stand Wednesday.