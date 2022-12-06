lauderhill

Altercation Leads to Teen Shot in Lauderhill: Police

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A teenager was shot and police are looking for two suspects Tuesday in Lauderhill.

The shooting happened before 6 p.m. in the 5300 block of NW 18th Court, according to Lauderhill Police.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was in critical condition.

Police said an altercation involving four people led to the shooting.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

