Altercation Leads to Teen Shot in Lauderhill: Police

A teenager was shot and police are looking for two suspects Tuesday in Lauderhill.

The shooting happened before 6 p.m. in the 5300 block of NW 18th Court, according to Lauderhill Police.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was in critical condition.

Police said an altercation involving four people led to the shooting.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.