Police search for suspect who stabbed, seriously injured Amazon driver in Fort Lauderdale

By Monica Galarza

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing an Amazon driver in Broward County.

According to police, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1100 block of NW 10th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale to an incident involving an Amazon driver.

Police said the Amazon delivery van had broken down when an unknown suspect approached and stabbed the driver with a knife.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue then transported the driver to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and police have not released any additional details on the driver's identity or condition or if they have any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

