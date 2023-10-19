‘An emotional rollercoaster': Fort Lauderdale residents concerned over increase of crime, vehicle thefts

Police say there's been an increase in crime in the Croissant Park area of Fort Lauderdale, including vehicle thefts. At least one of those thefts was caught on camera.

Catherine Rex says two people stole her and her husband's motorcycle nearly a month ago. The thieves were caught on surveillance camera.

"I've been a wreck, we both have been,” Rex said. “It's been hell. It's been an emotional roller coaster."

The surveillance video shows two people hiding next to a dumpster. Minutes later they’re seen walking off with Rex’s motorcycle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"They just walked up and walked off with the bike like they owned it, no care,” Rex said.

Rex lives on Southwest 19th Street by Park Lane. The motorcycle was the only way she and her husband got around.

"Now we're set back ten times, it's been emotional,” Rex said.

Fort Lauderdale Police say there were more vehicle thefts between July and September of this year compared to the same time last year. There was one in 2022 during that time period and 10 in 2023.

Just down the street, another one of Rex's neighbors had his motorcycle stolen.

"There's always these guys coming around at two, three in the morning, and they already know where they're going to go,” one neighbor said.

One man who lives in the neighborhood says he knows about the two motorcycles in the neighborhood and that's why his friends lock theirs up.

"It would be real hard for them to steal the motorcycles for friends that I know, it'd be almost impossible,” the man said.

Rex says she's walked around the community, asked questions and posted on social media, hoping someone knows something.

"I want them held accountable and I want my bike back, and not just my bike, other people's bikes,” Rex said. "These look like young kids who are just starting out in their criminal activity, so maybe they made a mistake."

Fort Lauderdale Police says there was a 60% increase in “Part I Crimes” reported within the Croissant Park Civic Association when comparing July to September of 2022 and 2023. During the time frame analyzed, the incidents peaked in August and declined in September.

This trend was true for both 2022 and 2023.