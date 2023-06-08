Andrés Cantor, the Argentine-American soccer announcer famously known for his remarkable goal calls, elaborates on why Lionel Messi is making a big move to Miami.

Messi revealed to Mundo Deportivo, a Spanish news outlet, on Wednesday that he decided to come play in the Sunshine State and join the U.S. Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.

The Argentine soccer player previously played for FC Barcelona, where he was announced a Ballon d’Or winner six times along with other extraordinary accomplishments.

After spending 21 years in the club, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain and famously won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

According to Cantor, the soccer icon “wants a change of lifestyle.”

Cantor says Messi wants to prioritize being with his family more than he did in Paris.

Messi had several offers from other soccer clubs, including an offer from Saudi Arabia that would reportedly grant him $400 million a year.

However, the Al Hilal´s chances of acquiring the world-renowned player have been dashed after Messi’s rejection of the offer.

Cantor states that this is a great opportunity for MLS to grow internationally since there’s an evident business deal with Apple TV.

For the next ten years, Apple TV will be streaming all of MLS' live matches, requiring international viewers to subscribe to the streaming platform.

A four-part documentary series will also be available on Apple TV+ where Messi will tell his story in his own words, culminating with the 2022 World Cup triumph.

“This is a game changer for MLS, not only in our country but worldwide,” says Cantor.