Annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair Returns Thursday

One of South Florida's longest running traditions returns Thursday as the annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair kicks off.

The 70th annual event opens at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center, located near Tamiami Park off Southwest 112th Avenue and Coral Way.

Featuring various rides, food and games for families of all ages, the Youth Fair runs through April 10th. Gates open at 4 p.m. weekdays and noon on weekends with the fair being closed March 28th and 29th as well as April 4th and 5th.

For more information on the Youth Fair, including how to purchase tickets and safety requirements, click on this link.

