Anti-Semitic Flyers Found in Surfside and Miami Beach

Anti-semitic flyers were distributed overnight in Miami Beach and Surfside, according to Miami Beach and Surfside police. Both have increased patrols due to the incident.
The Miami Beach police department said the flyers, which were placed inside plastic bags, filled with small pebbles and thrown in residential areas, were found at hundreds of homes.
The Town of Surfside sent out a community alert regarding the incident, saying that detectives were working with local and federal partners to figure out the origin of the flyers.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, the first Jewish county mayor, tweeted her response to the incident Sunday.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber tweeted that there is an increased presence of patrols in religious institutions.
If you found a flyer or have video of who may have left the flyers, you are asked to contact Surfside Police at 305-861-4862 or Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.