Anti-Semitic Flyers Found in Surfside and Miami Beach

Anti-semitic flyers were distributed overnight in Miami Beach and Surfside, according to Miami Beach and Surfside police. Both have increased patrols due to the incident.

The Miami Beach police department said the flyers, which were placed inside plastic bags, filled with small pebbles and thrown in residential areas, were found at hundreds of homes.

Miami Beach PD has been made aware of an antisemitic flyer distributed overnight in residential neighborhoods. Detectives are actively investigating to determine their origin. We have increased patrols in our neighborhoods and also at our religious institutions.



1/2 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 23, 2022

The Town of Surfside sent out a community alert regarding the incident, saying that detectives were working with local and federal partners to figure out the origin of the flyers.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, the first Jewish county mayor, tweeted her response to the incident Sunday.

As the Mayor of our beautifully diverse, inclusive and caring community, and the first Jewish Mayor of Miami-Dade County, antisemitism and all acts of hatred and bigotry cut especially close to my heart. https://t.co/OYUwgbOFhJ — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) January 23, 2022

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber tweeted that there is an increased presence of patrols in religious institutions.

And at religious institutions. If you received a flyer, call @MiamiBeachPD @ 305.673.7901. If you have a video camera that might have captured relevant images, please save the images. There is no place for this in our community & we will do all we can to make that point clear. — Dan Gelber (@MayorDanGelber) January 23, 2022

If you found a flyer or have video of who may have left the flyers, you are asked to contact Surfside Police at 305-861-4862 or Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.