Apparent water rescue underway in Cooper City

First responders appeared to be pulling a vehicle out of the water, according to aerial footage of the scene.

What appeared to be a water rescue was underway Wednesday morning in Cooper City.

More than a dozen ambulances and police cars were parked near a canal on westbound Griffin Road off of Southwest 90th Street, according to aerial footage of the scene.

Dive teams could be seen in the canal.

"The westbound lanes of Griffin Road from Pine Island Road to the 8800 block of Griffin Road are shut down for a law enforcement investigation. Motorists are asked to please find alternate routes of travel," the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a post on X.

NBC6 is working to learn more about any potential injuries.

