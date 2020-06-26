Apple To Re-Close 14 Stores in Florida Due to Concerns Over Rising COVID-19 Case Count

Apple will re-close 14 stores in Florida due to concern over the state's rising coronavirus case count, the company announced Thursday.

The stores are expected to be closed on Friday. More than 5,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Florida Department of Health Thursday, pushing the state's total to 114,018.

Last week, Apple shut down 11 stores across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona, and seven in Texas. The new closures in Florida add up to a total of 32 stores re-closing across the U.S.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," an Apple representative said in a statement.

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

The Florida closings are spread across six counties: Hillsborough, Orange, Seminole, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade:

The Galleria

The Falls

Aventura

Lincoln Road

Dadeland

Brickell City Center

Wellington Green

Boca Raton

The Gardens Mall

Millenia

Florida Mall

Altamonte

International Plaza

Brandon

Apple was one of the first companies to shut its stores around the world in March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, although some stores in the U.S. have re-opened in recent weeks with increased safety measures including mandatory masking, space for social distancing, and temperature checks. Many locations are only open for curbside pickup or service by appointment.