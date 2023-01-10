North Miami Beach

Army Veteran Dies Days After He's Shot Outside North Miami Beach Home

Erick Ferrer had been in critical condition at Aventura Hospital but died early Tuesday, his family said

By Steve Litz and Brian Hamacher

An Army veteran who was gunned down outside his North Miami Beach home over the weekend has died from his injuries, family members said.

Ferrer had been sitting inside his car in the driverway of his home in the 18000 block of Northeast 21st Court Sunday morning when someone shot him in the head, family members said.

Witnesses said they heard two, maybe three gunshots. One noticed a truck drive off, went out to the driveway, and saw Ferrer slumped over. 

Police and fire rescue workers responded and rushed Ferrer to the hospital.

Family members are still wondering who shot him and why.

"He’s just a great guy, very quiet. We really need justice, for someone to come forward," stepson Troy Robinson Sr. said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

