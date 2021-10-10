Army Vets Help Miami Beach Police Officer After Being Struck By Red Corvette

A Miami Beach police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a man driving a red Corvette while responding to a call on his ATV.

The incident happened on the corner of 9th Street and Washington Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man who hit the officer, 26-year-old Nash Martin, was knowingly driving with a suspended New York driver’s license when he failed to yield to the officer before crashing into him.

Martin was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

“Next thing I know the Corvette stopped and I heard ‘bang!’ and that’s when I realized it was an accident. The cop rolled over the hood,” former U.S. Army soldier Michael Lane said.

Lane and David Kelley, another former U.S. Army soldier, watched the events unfold and came to the aid of the officer.

“He was dazed and confused so I had him sit down and just tried to address the situation from there,” Kelley said.

The officer was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital.

“He had a small laceration to the back of his head, a little blood. He was able to walk to the ambulance though,” Lane said.

The officer was released from the hospital with no serious injuries and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“You hear the noise and you see it happen and instinct just kind of takes over. you’re not really thinking. you just go over there and try to help someone out,” Kelly said.