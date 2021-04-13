Arrest in Alleged Road Rage Shooting in North Lauderdale That Left Man Brain Dead

A man is facing an attempted murder charge following an alleged road rage shooting in North Lauderdale that left another man brain dead.

Rudy Derivois, 24, was arrested Monday after authorities said an argument in a Walmart parking lot ended with a man fighting for his life.

During a court hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said the victim approached Derivois outside the Walmart upset that Derivois had allegedly hit his car.

Derivois said the man punched him twice so he fired a shot in self-defense.

"The victim followed my client, the victim approached my client, my client indicated to the police that the victim threw several punches at him and in self defense Mr. Deravois pulled out a gun and shot," defense attorney Randall Hass said. "It look likes it could very well be 'stand-your-ground,' if it’s not it looks like possibility of self-defense."

The bullet hit the victim in the throat and lodged in his spine, leaving him brain dead in a local hospital, according to Broward Sheriff's Office officials.

Derivois' attorney said immediately after the shooting he drove 100 feet away and called police.

Derivois was ordered held without bond, saying it was possible the charges could be elevated if the unnamed victim doesn't recover.