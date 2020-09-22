Miami-Dade County

Arrest Made in 2nd Brutal Attack on Miami MetroMover

A 73-year-old man was left hospitalized in the Sunday morning beating, police said

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have made an arrest in the most recent attack on the Miami MetroMover, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police said 62-year-old Robert Lee Ribbs was arrested in the Sunday morning attack.

Ribbs faces charges including aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, battery on a person 65 or older and strongarm robbery, police said Tuesday.

Local

Broward 5 hours ago

Death Investigation Underway After Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Decision 2020 4 hours ago

Bloomberg Raises Millions to Help Florida Felons Vote

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center MetroMover.

The victim, 73-year-old Eduardo Fernandez, was heading to work and on a car going from the Government Center Station to the Arsht Station when he was badly beaten by another man in an unprovoked attack, police said.

Fernandez was at Jackson Memorial Hospital Monday with a swollen eye, cuts to his head and other injuries.

A separate and unrelated attack on the MetroMover happened back on Sept. 4 and was caught on surveillance video.

The footage showed Andrea Puerta viciously assaulted, with a man repeatedly punching her and at one point throwing her against the side of the car.

Police arrested a suspect in that case, who they identified as 25-year-old Joshua King. He faces battery and aggravated battery charges.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiamiMetromover
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us