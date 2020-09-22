Arrest Made in 2nd Brutal Attack on Miami MetroMover

Police have made an arrest in the most recent attack on the Miami MetroMover, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police said 62-year-old Robert Lee Ribbs was arrested in the Sunday morning attack.

Ribbs faces charges including aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, battery on a person 65 or older and strongarm robbery, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center MetroMover.

The victim, 73-year-old Eduardo Fernandez, was heading to work and on a car going from the Government Center Station to the Arsht Station when he was badly beaten by another man in an unprovoked attack, police said.

Fernandez was at Jackson Memorial Hospital Monday with a swollen eye, cuts to his head and other injuries.

A separate and unrelated attack on the MetroMover happened back on Sept. 4 and was caught on surveillance video.

The footage showed Andrea Puerta viciously assaulted, with a man repeatedly punching her and at one point throwing her against the side of the car.

Police arrested a suspect in that case, who they identified as 25-year-old Joshua King. He faces battery and aggravated battery charges.