Arrest Warrant Issued for Florida Pastor for Allegedly Violating Social Distancing Order

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tampa Bay pastor after police say he refused to follow social distancing orders by holding large church services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, police attempted to advise Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of the violations over the weekend. They say Howard-Browne refused to call off Sunday services and went on to host large gatherings at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday.

“I believe there’s nothing more important than faith in a time like this,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “..but, practicing those beliefs has to be done safely.”

Chronister said The River at Tampa Bay Church had the technology to stream its services in order to avoid large gatherings, but, again, the church refused.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports Howard-Browne defended that decision in a Facebook live post titled “End of Days Part Three.”

“I’m not again negating that people are dying from the coronavirus,” he said. “We’re not saying that, just saying that the thing is blown totally way out of proportion and if you shut the church down, the church is not a non-essential service.”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that he would extend his administration's guidelines on social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak until April 30.

Last Friday, Hillsborough County issued a safer-at-home order that shut down large gatherings, and only allowed residents to leave their homes for essential businesses.