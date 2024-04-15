7 arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in Miami

Seven people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest Monday in Miami, police said.

Miami Police said the protesters were arrested for obstructing traffic and refusing to remain at the designated demonstration area near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 3rd Street.

Chopper 6 footage showed a few dozen protesters waving Palestinian flags in front of a larger sign that said "Let Palestine Live" near Bayfront Park.

Monday's planned protest was one of many across the nation calling for the end of military action in Gaza.