Art Beyond Basel: Miami's art institutions showcase creative during art season

It’s official: Art Miami Week has taken over South Florida, turning the region into a mecca of creativity and culture.

While Art Basel often is the main headline of the event, the celebration is far more than just high-profile exhibitions. It’s a citywide celebration, where local institutions thrive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In the heart of Little Haiti, Locust Projects displays Miami’s thriving art scene. This non-commercial gallery has been pushing the boundaries of artistic expression since its founding in 1998.

"For us, Art Miami Week has evolved into something much larger,” says Lori Mertes, Executive Director of Locust Projects. “It’s not just Art Basel anymore. It’s Miami Art Week. It’s everywhere—north, south, east, and west. The entire city is involved."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Locust Projects has continued to challenge traditional expectations of what a gallery can offer. Its cavernous spaces, boasting 16-foot ceilings, have hosted everything from jackhammered floors to above-ground swimming pools — all in the name of creative freedom.

"During Art Miami Week, we open our doors for free,” Mertes adds. “We provide artists the opportunity to do things that traditional museums simply can’t accommodate.”

Not far away, the Historic Hampton House in Brownsville offers a fusion of art and Miami’s rich cultural history. Once a haven for civil rights leaders and jazz icons, the restored mid-century motel now serves as a vibrant cultural hub.

"When you visit the Hampton House, you’re experiencing both art and history,” says Curb Gardner, the Creative Director and Chief Strategy Officer. “It’s a jewel in Miami that many people don’t even know exists."

For Art Miami Week, the Historic Hampton House is hosting a variety of events, including a VIP preview, live jazz performances, and its signature Sunday Soul Brunch.

Gardner emphasizes that their mission extends beyond entertainment.

While Art Miami Week attracts collectors and tourists from around the globe, institutions like Locust Projects and the Historic Hampton House ensure that art remains deeply rooted in the local community. They create accessible spaces for residents and visitors alike to engage with creativity and culture.