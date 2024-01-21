Art and Culture

Art meets technology at ‘Ignite Broward.' Here's what to know about the free event

Visitors can catch the display at Esplanade Park and the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale and Mad Arts in Dania Beach.

By Chernéy Amhara

NBC Universal, Inc.

Art meets technology in a bright way in South Florida this week, during ‘Ignite Broward.’

The 4-day festival has come to be known as one of the area's most interactive art adventures.

Inside, visitors can experience multiple floors of everything from robots to lasers and other immersive light and sound-based displays for all ages to enjoy.

Officials from the Broward County Cultural Division told NBC6 that Broward County believes high-quality art should be available for everyone to enjoy.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“It's important we make these art experiences free,” said Phillip Dunlap, Broward County Cultural Division Director. “Art should not just be for those that can afford it. Free events provide such a service to the county residents and the visitors.”

There will also be a pop-up installation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Anyone leaving the airport during Ignite Broward during the evenings will see a large projection mapping installation in the parking garage.

The free art and light festival opens on Wednesday, January 24. – Sunday, Jan. 28.

Local

Miami Beach 4 hours ago

Miami Beach recognized as the ‘World's Leading Lifestyle Destination of 2023'

NBC 6 Responds 4 hours ago

Why are we paying more for car insurance in Florida?

Visitors can catch the display at Esplanade Park and the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale and Mad Arts in Dania Beach.

To RSVP, click here.

This article tagged under:

Art and CultureBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us